Salman Shahbaz summoned by FIA Lahore

Posted: Sep 20, 2020
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The FIA has summoned Salman Shahbaz for questioning about a massive deposit he made to an employee’s account.

Salman, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, has been summoned on September 25 at the FIA office in Lahore.

A special investigation team has summoned him and says he will be asked “multiple questions”. He has already been sent a summons with the questions. One of the topics he will be questioned about will be a Rs9.2 billion deposit he made into an employee’s account.

Salman, also known as Suleman, already has warrants out for his arrest in a money laundering case.

