Sajid Gondal’s family stages protest outside PM House in Islamabad

He went missing on Sept 3

The family of Sajid Gondal, a former journalist and an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan who had gone missing in Islamabad on September 3, staged a protest outside Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

His vehicle was found abandoned outside the Agriculture Research Centre in Shehzad Town, according to the police. The vehicle's doors were open and the key was in the ignition.

Gondal’s wife, parents, and children along with others held placards and chanted slogans for his immediate release.

Talking to the media, Gondal’s wife Sajeela Sajid said, "I request the prime minister, army chief, and the chief justice to at least inform us what he has done wrong." If there’s a case against him, he should be presented before the court, said Sajeela Sajid. He is a Pakistani citizen, she said.

On the other hand, investigators

from Islamabad Police visited the spot from where Gondal went missing. Police said

that SECP employees have also been included in the investigation.

Earlier, Gondal's wife had told SAMAA TV the witnesses told the family that people who came in several vehicles dragged her husband from his car and threw him into another vehicle.

Sajeela, who was a guest on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live on Monday evening, said nobody from the government has contacted the family to inquire about the matter yet.

“No one has contacted us from the government yet,” Sajeela said. “Police are visiting the home daily but we see no positive response from them. We see no effort from them.”

When asked if Gondal has ever shared anything with her that suggests he was under threat, Sajeela said a woman and a man did pay a visit to their home a day before Gondal disappeared and they asked his daughter if her father was at home.

“I have been saying this at every place so it goes to the government that Sajid Gondal was not picked over any personal enmity,” Sajeela added.

A case over Gondal's disappearance was heard by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah Monday morning.

“The ministry and other departments are only busy taking over land illegally,” the chief justice said during the hearing. “Every person in the capital feels unsafe because laws here are not properly enforced.”