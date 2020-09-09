Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint

Sajid Gondal, the joint director Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, said he was abducted by five to six people at gunpoint in Islamabad.

Gondal had come back on late Tuesday night five days after his disappearance. The SECP official had gone missing from Islamabad on September 3. His vehicle was found abandoned outside the Agriculture Research Centre in Shehzad Town, according to the police. The vehicle’s doors were open and its key was in the ignition.

In a statement to the Shehzad Town police, Gondal said that unidentified men kidnapped him, covered his eyes with a cloth, and drove him around for almost two hours.

He said that the kidnappers tried to scare him but did not torture him. The kidnappers then dropped him off at an unknown place, Gondal told the police. It seems that my opponents are behind the abduction, he said.

Gondal’s family had been protesting his disappearance and had asked the prime minister, army chief, and the chief justice to have him recovered. His wife had told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik on Monday that her husband was not picked up over any personal enmity.

The Islamabad High Court had also expressed anger over his disappearance and instructed officials to recover him within 10 days.

The prime minister made it clear in the cabinet meeting that such disappearances were unacceptable, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter.

“PM made clear in Cabinet that it was unacceptable for people to ‘disappear’ as laws are present to deal with all manner of crimes,” Mazari said, sharing a screenshot of Gondal’s tweet.

She said the inspector general of police and the Ministry of Interior were given “strict orders” to have Gondal recovered.

