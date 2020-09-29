Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested

At least 12 people were arrested after a violent clash between two religious groups in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, police said Tuesday.

According to policemen deployed on the scene, the clash between the two groups started after men, belonging to a group, attempted to remove the flag of another group near Perfume Chowk Monday evening.

The supporters of religious groups attacked each other with bottles and stones, said the eyewitnesses. The police had to use tear gas and batons to disperse the enraged crowd.

The Rangers and Police blocked the roads for a few hours after unidentified men set a vehicle on fire in the area. Policemen and Rangers personnel were seen asking shopkeepers to shut down their shops.