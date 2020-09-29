Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested

Policemen carrying a tear gas gun stand guard in Perfume Chowk area. Photo: SAMAA Digital

At least 12 people were arrested after a violent clash between two religious groups in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, police said Tuesday.

According to policemen deployed on the scene, the clash between the two groups started after men, belonging to a group, attempted to remove the flag of another group near Perfume Chowk Monday evening.

The supporters of religious groups attacked each other with bottles and stones, said the eyewitnesses. The police had to use tear gas and batons to disperse the enraged crowd.

Unidentified men set a vehicle on fire near Perfume Chowk area. Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Rangers and Police blocked the roads for a few hours after unidentified men set a vehicle on fire in the area. Policemen and Rangers personnel were seen asking shopkeepers to shut down their shops. 

Karachi
 
Shia Sunni Clash, Shia Sunni fight, Karachi, Perfume Chowk
 
