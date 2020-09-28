Three sisters killed in Rawalpindi’s Nasir Colony

Three sisters and their brother were killed after gunmen opened fire inside their house in Rawalpindi’s Nasir Colony on Monday.

A woman, identified as Areej Kanwal, was injured and she has been shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Their father, Asif, told the police that the shots were fired by Kanwal’s husband, Khurram. They had registered their marriage at a court without telling their parents. The couple, however, had been facing many problems and kept fighting quite frequently.

Kanwal left her husband after their last fight and came to her parent’s house. Khurram came to the house with his father and brother and opened fire at the family members, Asif claimed.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Shabahat, 27-year-old Faiza, 20-year-old Hira Nausheen, and 20-year-old Ali Haider.

