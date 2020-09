The Punjab government has given the approval for the construction of Rawalpindi’s Ring Road.

The project will be completed at a cost of Rs50 billion through public-private partnership.

The approval was given during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday.

The CM said that he will fulfill the promise he made to the people of Rawalpindi. The project will solve traffic problems.

He assured that the road from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala will be constructed soon.