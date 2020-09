The Rawalpindi police collected Rs124 million in traffic fines in the last nine months, it was revealed on Friday.

The traffic police issued challans to a total of 362,543 people. At least, 52,504 people were fined for riding motorcycles without helmets, while 15,280 motorists were caught driving without a licence.

Kashif Sultan, the spokesperson of the Rawalpindi police, said the steps have been taken for the security of the people. “We want to educate people about traffic laws,” he explained.