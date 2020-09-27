Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rasheed damaging army’s reputation by making secret meetings public: analyst

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rasheed damaging army’s reputation by making secret meetings public: analyst

Saleem Bukhari, a Pakistani analyst, criticised Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed for “damaging” the reputation of the Pakistan Army and said the Rawalpindi politician was actually telling people that the military interferes in politics.

“Sheikh Rasheed is saying that all the maneuvering is done by the army,” Bukhari told Amber Shamsi on Saturday. “They [the government] used to deny it when we said that only the army could give people NRO.”

Musadik Malik, a senator from the PML-N, agreed with Bukhari and said Nawaz Sharif only named one retired general in his speech but the government ministers named four.

“What are they trying to say? They are actually endorsing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative,” said Senator Malik.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, a PTI minister from Punjab, however, said that he believes Nawaz’s speech has ended his political career as his party leaders were not ready to endorse his narrative.

The people of Pakistan will not own a narrative against the army, said the PTI minister. He added the politicians should sit together for a dialogue because nothing will come out of abusing the army.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.