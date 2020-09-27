Rasheed damaging army’s reputation by making secret meetings public: analyst

Saleem Bukhari, a Pakistani analyst, criticised Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed for “damaging” the reputation of the Pakistan Army and said the Rawalpindi politician was actually telling people that the military interferes in politics.

“Sheikh Rasheed is saying that all the maneuvering is done by the army,” Bukhari told Amber Shamsi on Saturday. “They [the government] used to deny it when we said that only the army could give people NRO.”

Musadik Malik, a senator from the PML-N, agreed with Bukhari and said Nawaz Sharif only named one retired general in his speech but the government ministers named four.

“What are they trying to say? They are actually endorsing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative,” said Senator Malik.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, a PTI minister from Punjab, however, said that he believes Nawaz’s speech has ended his political career as his party leaders were not ready to endorse his narrative.

The people of Pakistan will not own a narrative against the army, said the PTI minister. He added the politicians should sit together for a dialogue because nothing will come out of abusing the army.