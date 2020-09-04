Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Three injured in suspected blast in Quetta

SAMAA | and - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four motorcycles have been destroyed

Three people were injured in a suspected explosion on Quetta's Sariab Road on Friday.

According to the police, a motorcycle laden with explosives was parked on the road. The explosives controlled by a detonator, however, didn't erupt properly.

Four motorcycles have been destroyed.

The police and rescue teams reached the area and cordoned off the area.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Sandeman Hospital. They have been identified as Zubair Ahmed, Maqbool Ahmed and Surat Khan.

The bomb disposal squad said that the explosion was caused by a timed device

Quetta
 
