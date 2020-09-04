Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

Posted: Sep 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case

A picture showing Majeed Achakzai driving the vehicle that ran over a traffic policeman in 2017.

Former Balochistan MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai has been acquitted in the 2017 traffic policemen killing case. A video of the accident went viral too.

A model court in Quetta ruled in his favour by giving him the benefit of doubt. Judge Muhammad Mandokhail announced read out a short order on Friday.

Achakzai appeared in court, along with his lawyers Kamran Murtaza and Noor Khan.

On July 20, 2017 traffic policeman Haji Attaullah was killed after he was run over by a white Land Cruiser near GPO Chowk. It was later revealed that Achakzai was driving the vehicle.

A video of the accident went viral, after which the police took action. It was reported that the FIR was registered against ‘unidentified persons’ even though the footage showed Achakzai behind the wheel.

Achakzai, who belonged to the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, was elected to the provincial assembly on PB-13 during 2013 the general election.

