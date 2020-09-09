Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab to conduct coronavirus tests at schools

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Punjab to conduct coronavirus tests at schools

Photo: AFP

The Punjab health department has decided that coronavirus sampling will be conducted at schools in the province.

Health Secretary Captain (retd) Usman held a meeting with the heads of government laboratories during which it was decided to increase the laboratories testing capacities, adopt pool testing and work in three shifts.

He said coronavirus testing will be conducted across the province according to the NCOC’s directives. A sampling campaign will be run on behalf of the NCOC at 986 high-risk educational institutions. Sampling will be carried out every 15 days at 383 institutions.

Captain (retd) Usman said random sampling will be conducted at 603 schools, colleges and universities. Every day, over 5,000 tests will be conducted and every 15 days 70,000 samples will be taken.

School education department teams will be trained on how to collect samples for the PCR tests.

The federal government has decided that schools across the country will reopen from September 15. Coronavirus tests have been made mandatory for students and teachers.

Coronavirus Punjab
 
