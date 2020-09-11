Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab Police take charge of security on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Punjab Police take charge of security on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway

Photo: SAMAA TV/Screengrab

The Punjab Police have taken charge of security of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway after a woman was raped on the road on Wednesday night.

The woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her. 

The men fled after the rape, taking with them cash and jewellery worth Rs100,000.

The stretch of motorway was unmanned. The Punjab Police have now taken control of security of the motorway and deployed over 250 personnel of the Special Protection Unit, CSP and Highway Patrol Unit. They will patrol the motorway in cars and motorcycles until Motorway Police are posted in the area.

The patrolling AIG and SPU DIG have informed their teams of the move. It will begin on Friday.

Patrol teams will be posted every 90km.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore motorway Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore ccpo, lahore ccpo statement, lahore ccpo office, lahore ccpo rape victim, lahore motorway, lahore motorway incident today, lahore motorway rape, lahore motorway case, lahore motorway incident today, lahore motorway woman, lahore motorway woman rape
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.