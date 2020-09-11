Punjab Police take charge of security on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway

The Punjab Police have taken charge of security of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway after a woman was raped on the road on Wednesday night.

The woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her.

The men fled after the rape, taking with them cash and jewellery worth Rs100,000.

The stretch of motorway was unmanned. The Punjab Police have now taken control of security of the motorway and deployed over 250 personnel of the Special Protection Unit, CSP and Highway Patrol Unit. They will patrol the motorway in cars and motorcycles until Motorway Police are posted in the area.

The patrolling AIG and SPU DIG have informed their teams of the move. It will begin on Friday.

Patrol teams will be posted every 90km.