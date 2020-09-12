Punjab CM Usman Buzdar briefed on Lahore motorway rape updates

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was given a briefing on Saturday on developments in the Lahore motorway rape case.

A woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the motorway Wednesday night. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura. The woman was sitting in her vehicle when two men walked towards her car, broke her window, and made her park on the roadside. They then took her and the children to a nearby forest and raped her.

The men fled after the rape, taking with them three ATM cards, 100,000 in cash and jewellery.

He chaired a meeting where investigation committee members briefed him on progress in the case. CM Buzdar told the committee to complete its investigation as soon as possible.

The Punjab government and entire nation are with the affected family, he said. The terrible incident has hurt the hearts of every Pakistani, he added.

The Punjab Forensic Authority was able to match one of the DNA samples found at the crime scene with a sample already in their system. That sample is now being double checked and more evidence corroborated before any further action is taken.

The police have collected 53 DNA samples from residents of nearby villages and sent them to the PFA for testing. They said it would take 10 days for the results but the Authority also ran the DNA samples found at the crime scene through its system and got a match.

The match is of a 25-year-old man who raped a mother and daughter in 2013, according to police sources. He is a resident of Bahawalnagar. He is DNA was at three spots at the crime scene– the victim’s clothes, the smashed car window and inside the car itself.