Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics

A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday calling for PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry to be banned from politics.

It was submitted by PTI MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema. She argued that Chaudhry had harassed a female MNA, Aysha Rajab, from his own party at her house in Faisalabad at 3am.

Action is needed against him, she said, calling upon Maryam Nawaz to investigate the matter.

Chaudhry was injured after a September 23 fight that left him with a fractured arm and several wounds on his back. He reportedly was injured outside the MNA’s house in Faisalabad.

It is being claimed by PTI leaders that he was harassing the woman and her brothers beat him up. Chaudhry has not commented on the nature of the scuffle but in a video made at the scene, he can be heard telling the police he was robbed.

The PML-N formed a three-member committee to be headed by Saira Afzal Tarar while the police have formed a four-member committee to investigate.

The police have not been able to record Rajab or Chaudhry’s statements in the case yet.