Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics

A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Monday calling for PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry to be banned from politics.

It was submitted by PTI MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema. She argued that Chaudhry had harassed a female MNA, Aysha Rajab, from his own party at her house in Faisalabad at 3am.

Action is needed against him, she said, calling upon Maryam Nawaz to investigate the matter.

Chaudhry was injured after a September 23 fight that left him with a fractured arm and several wounds on his back. He reportedly was injured outside the MNA’s house in Faisalabad.

It is being claimed by PTI leaders that he was harassing the woman and her brothers beat him up. Chaudhry has not commented on the nature of the scuffle but in a video made at the scene, he can be heard telling the police he was robbed.

The PML-N formed a three-member committee to be headed by Saira Afzal Tarar while the police have formed a four-member committee to investigate.

The police have not been able to record Rajab or Chaudhry’s statements in the case yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
talal chaudhry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
talal chaudhry ayesha rajab, talal chaudhry twitter, talal chaudhry news, talal chaudhry video, talal chaudhry ayesha rajab video, talal chaudhry injured video, talal chaudhry family, talal chaudhry latest news, talal chaudhry story
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.