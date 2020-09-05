Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat

Posted: Sep 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat

PTV anchor and artist Shaheena Shaheen has been murdered in Turbat, Balochistan.

She was shot twice.

The police said the anchor was taken to a hospital by unidentified man in an injured condition, but succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

An investigation is under way. The police are saying a motive is yet to be found for the murder.

The unidentified man left his car at the hospital and flee the scene, the law enforcers said. The vehicle has been seized by the police.

Shaheen hosted programmes for PTV Bolan. She was also the editor of a local magazine and painted.

Her body has been handed over to her family for burial.

