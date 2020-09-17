Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PTI Multan workers enraged after Buzdar’s face featured on poster

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
They wanted PM, Shah Mahmood Qureshi's pictures on it too

PTI workers in Multan were enraged at the first meeting at the South Punjab secretariat on Thursday over a poster. The poster featured a picture of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

They wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's pictures to be featured on it too. Qureshi was elected from Multan.

The workers began shouting and yelling and tried to storm the stage where the CM was sitting but were stopped. However, they managed to make a ruckus before the stage.

The administration had to get involved and Punjab Energy Minister Akhtar Malik came down to try and pacify them.

However, they could not be pacified and ended up storming out.

Multan
 
