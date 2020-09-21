PTI ministers come to Asim Bajwa’s defense following Nawaz’s criticism

The ministers in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet defended on Monday Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa and said he was an “extremely able” officer.

“I am happy that I have an extremely able officer,” said Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar while addressing a press conference with other ministers.

The minister said that he works closely with him because as the chairman of the CPEC authority he reports to the planning and development commission.

In his speech on Sunday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had accused Lt Gen (r) Bajwa of toppling the PML-N government in Balochistan a few months before 2018 elections.

Umar, however, said that there are several statements of former president Asif Ali Zardari in which he said he toppled the PML-N government in Balochistan.

“They should first decide amongst themselves who did what,” said Umar.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who sat next to Umar, said that Nawaz Sharif’s yesterday speech was celebrated in India. The major part of Shairf’s speech in the All Parties Conference was aimed at alleged interference of the country establishment in the politics.

Pakistan’s armed forces gave their blood for the stability of the country, said Qureshi. He added that the opposition’s alliance is not a long-lasting one because it is an “alliance of convenience” and not an “ideological alliance”.