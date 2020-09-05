Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi Saturday afternoon for a day’s visit.

He will be chairing an important meeting at Governor House that will be attended by Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and several MPAs. The premier will address a press conference after the meeting.

He will be given a briefing on the recent rains that devastated Karachi and left much of the city flooded and without power.

He is also expected to announce a Karachi transformation package. Sources estimate that it will be a Rs700 billion to Rs800 billion package spanning three years. Of this amount, Rs300 billion will be funded by the Sindh government and the rest by the Centre, with the Centre overseeing the execution.

He will also meet members of the business community and listen to their demands.