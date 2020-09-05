Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi Saturday afternoon for a day’s visit.

He will be chairing an important meeting at Governor House that will be attended by Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and several MPAs. The premier will address a press conference after the meeting.

He will be given a briefing on the recent rains that devastated Karachi and left much of the city flooded and without power.

He is also expected to announce a Karachi transformation package. Sources estimate that it will be a Rs700 billion to Rs800 billion package spanning three years. Of this amount, Rs300 billion will be funded by the Sindh government and the rest by the Centre, with the Centre overseeing the execution.

He will also meet members of the business community and listen to their demands.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
imran khan, imran khan pti, imran khan karachi, karachi rain, karachi rain tabahi, karachi package,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.