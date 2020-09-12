President Arif Alvi visits rain-hit areas in Mirpurkhas

He was accompanied by Sindh governor, MPAs

President Dr Arif Alvi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and PTI leaders MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh, MNA Jay Parkash Ukrani and others visited rain and flood-affected areas of Mirpurkhas division on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the PTI's Sindh chapter, after an aerial visit to the flooded areas, they met people displaced by the floods.

Shaikh, who is also the PTI's parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, has accused the PPP government in Sindh of failing to provide the required support to the affected people in the region.

He said that the federal government would extend its full assistance to those affected by the torrential rains and subsequent breaks in the dykes that played havoc in various districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto divisions.