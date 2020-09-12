Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pregnant women with coronavirus more likely to give birth prematurely

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pregnant women with coronavirus more likely to give birth prematurely

This photo taken through a glass window at a maternity ward shows a newborn baby wearing a face shield, in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok on April 9, 2020. Photo: AFP

The WHO says new research shows that pregnant women infected by the novel coronavirus are more likely to give birth to premature babies compared to women without COVID-19. The former is also more likely to have fewer symptoms but require hospitalisation if severely ill.

Pregnant women with COVID-19 may not experience symptoms of the disease such as fever or muscle pain but might go on to develop severe illness that requires ICU admission. Their babies are at an increased risk of being admitted to the neonatal ICU, according to the research.

The authors of the study carried out research known as living systematic review, which means the study is ongoing globally and will be updated. They used data from Medline, Embase, the Cochrane database, the WHO COVID-19 database, China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) and Wanfang databases from December 1, 2019 to June 26, 2020.

Around 7,677 scientific papers were analysed. The study also says risk factors in pregnancy such as increased maternal age, high body mass index and pre-existing conditions (diabetes, high blood pressure) might be associated with severe manifestation of COVID-19.

“The evidence shows us that having pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure, puts you at greater risk, whether or not you are pregnant,” explained Mercedes Bonet, one of the study’s authors.

An earlier study from China confirmed that people with abnormally high blood sugar levels are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19.

Around 10% of 11,432 women in 28 studies of pregnant women admitted to a hospital for any reason were diagnosed with COVID-19. A total of 73 pregnant women, 0.1% of 11,580 women in 26 studies, with lab-confirmed coronavirus infection died from any cause.

One in four babies born to women with COVID-19 were admitted to the ICU, said the World Health Organisation. Pregnant women with COVID-19 and their babies should receive specialist care, adds the organisation.

Doctors should treat pregnant women as a high-risk group and test any admitted pregnant women for coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 pregnancy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.