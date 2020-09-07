Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Seven-time undefeated PPP MPA Mir Haji Hayat Talpur passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven-time undefeated PPP MPA Mir Haji Hayat Talpur passes away

Politician, landlord and PPP leader Mir Haji Hayat Talpur passed away on Monday morning at the age of 83. He had been ill for some time.

Talpur remained undefeated in all the elections he had contested from the provincial seat of Digri in Mirpurkhas district.

He was born on April 13, 1937 in the house of Mir Haji Fateh Mohammad Khan Talpur, who was also a well known landlord in the area.

He was among the few politicians of the country who were never defeated by his political rivals and was elected a member of the Sindh Assembly a record seven times.

Locals called him ‘Mir Hayat Sada Hayat’ because of his undefeated political career and ‘selfless services’ to the area.

He was first elected an MPA in 1985 and then again in 1988, 1990, 1993, 1996, 2008 and 2013. Talpur did not take part in the 2003 general elections during the  regime of General Musharraf because he reportedly did not have a graduation degree at the time, which was made mandatory by General Musharraf for contesting the elections.

The provincial seat of Digri was contested and won by his nephew Dr Zulfikar Ali Talpur on the PPP ticket.

Talpur did not take part in the last general elections due to health reasons and his grandson, Mir Tariq Talpur, won the seat on the PPP ticket instead.

“Unlike most of his contemporaries, Talpur never closed the doors of his Otaq (guest house) in Digri town and treated people of the area equally, regardless of caste, colour and creed,” recalled local journalist Khalid Sadaf.

He told SAMAA Digital that he used to meet people and hear their grievances from dawn to dusk. He has left behind three daughters, two sons, grandsons, granddaughters and thousands of supporters to mourn his death. Digri and Tando Jan Mohammad towns have shut down in mourning.

PPP leaders and lawmakers, including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,  Senator Sassui Palijo, Senator Krishna Kumari Kolhi, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani and Nisar Ahmed Khuhro took to social media to express their condolences over Talpur’s demise.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed his activities during his three-day visit to flood-hit areas in Sindh as a sign of respect for Talpur.

