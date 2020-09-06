Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N wants fresh elections, not in-house change: Sanaullah

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Says ready to resign from assemblies if APC takes a unanimous decision

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said Sunday that his party doesn’t want in-house change, it wants fresh elections in the country.

“It is not the PML-N’s agenda to bring in-house change,” said Sanaullah in an interview with SAMAA TV. “Fresh elections should be held and they should be free.”

The PML-N said opposition parties would formulate a strategy against the government at the All Parties Conference on September 20. He didn’t rule out the possibility of tendering resignations from the assemblies.

“If a decision is taken after developing a consensus, then the PML-N is certainly ready to come out of the assemblies,” said the PML-N leader.

In the past few weeks, opposition parties have sped up their political activities and several meetings have been held between leaders of the opposition parties in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Sanaullah said, however, that the PML-N and PPP have differences over a few points and one of them is in-house change. The PPP wants in-house change but the PML-N doesn’t support a move to table a vote of no confidence motion against the government in the assemblies.

“We think we should go towards midterm elections,” he explained. He added that the government coalition partners MQM, BNP-M and PML-Q are ready to move forward with the PML-N but they have some conditions.

Commenting on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health, Sanaullah said that the PML-N supremo is ready to return to the country if his presence here could improve the situation. But, he added, the party will take any such decision.

He said Nawaz will come back to the country on the next available flight as soon as his medical treatment is completed.
