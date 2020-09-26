PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad

PML-N leader Talal Chauhdry was injured in a fight in Faisalabad on September 23.

His arm was fractured and he received injuries on his back. He is currently being treated at the National Hospital in Lahore and is reportedly improving.

In a video, Chaudhry said that he was attacked during a robbery attempt. He even claimed that the robbers took his mobile phone.

His brother Bilal Chaudhry, however, said he was injured in a fight outside a female MNA’s house in Faisalabad.

The MNA’s brother, on the other hand, said that the attack occurred near their house but they weren’t involved. Chaudhry is like a brother to us, he remarked, adding that they meet him often to discuss political issues.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill both said he was harassing the female MNA, who is also from the PML-N.

Her brothers beat him up late at night because Chaudhry was harassing her, claimed Chohan.

His brother told SAMAA TV that Chaudhry would explain what happened himself.

In a video of Chaudhry after the fight, he tells the police that someone had called him there.

Chohan said that the incident is now a test for Maryam Nawaz and that she should remove Chaudhry from the party.

The woman MNA reportedly called the Faisalabad CCPO about the incident but has not registered an FIR. Chaudhry hasn’t registered a case either.