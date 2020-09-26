Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad

PML-N leader Talal Chauhdry was injured in a fight in Faisalabad on September 23.

His arm was fractured and he received injuries on his back. He is currently being treated at the National Hospital in Lahore and is reportedly improving.

In a video, Chaudhry said that he was attacked during a robbery attempt. He even claimed that the robbers took his mobile phone.

His brother Bilal Chaudhry, however, said he was injured in a fight outside a female MNA’s house in Faisalabad.

The MNA’s brother, on the other hand, said that the attack occurred near their house but they weren’t involved. Chaudhry is like a brother to us, he remarked, adding that they meet him often to discuss political issues.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill both said he was harassing the female MNA, who is also from the PML-N.

Her brothers beat him up late at night because Chaudhry was harassing her, claimed Chohan.

His brother told SAMAA TV that Chaudhry would explain what happened himself.

In a video of Chaudhry after the fight, he tells the police that someone had called him there.

Chohan said that the incident is now a test for Maryam Nawaz and that she should remove Chaudhry from the party.

The woman MNA reportedly called the Faisalabad CCPO about the incident but has not registered an FIR. Chaudhry hasn’t registered a case either.

FaceBook WhatsApp
talal chaudhry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
talal chaudhry harassment, aysha rajab mna, pml-n fight
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.