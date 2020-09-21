PM Khan meets army chief Bajwa in Islamabad

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed on Monday the country’s security situation in a meeting in Islamabad, SAMAA TV reported.

The civilian and military leaders also discussed the situation on Pakistan’s border with India and ceasefire violations by New Delhi’s border security force.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting, according to SAMAA TV.

The meeting between PM Khan and the military’s leader comes a day after the opposition’s All Parties Conference.

In a joint-resolution following the conference, the opposition parties have asked the establishment to refrain from interfering in the country’s political affairs. They demanded an end to the armed forces’ role in elections.