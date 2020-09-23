PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive

Local airline fares have gone up after people flocked to buy reduced airline tickets.

PIA has increased its fares by Rs5,000 one-way. A one-way flight from Karachi to Lahore cost Rs7,400 last week but now costs Rs12,400.

The PIA spokesperson said ticket bookings will now be processed through the system. When the rush decreases, the fares will decrease, he said.

People flocked to booking agents after PIA dropped fares. It introduced a new package between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with 20 kilogrammes of luggage. As part of the package, the fare for a one-way ticket was Rs7,400 and Rs13,500 for a return ticket.

The airline reduced fares for many domestic flights since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan. The spokesperson had explained to SAMAA TV that the move was likely to encourage more people to travel.