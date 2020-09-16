Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

A three-party broadcast deal between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), PTV Sports and I-Media Communication Services has been signed on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the agreement between the three parties was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the cricket board’s Patron-in-Chief.

It is structured to provide increasing revenues and the board is expecting more than $200 million in return over the three-year term.

Related: Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure

“The broadcast agreement is for Pakistan only while PCB will be soon finalizing the grant of its broadcast rights for international territories separately as well as launching a new structure for its digital media rights,” the release stated. “Under the arrangement, all Pakistan International home series of the senior cricket team and the women’s and junior cricket teams will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.”

For the first time

In a first, all the major domestic competitions including the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the National T20 Cup, One Day Pakistan Cup along with National U19 one-day and three-day tournaments will be telecast live on PTV Sports and distributed across Pakistan on cable networks.

It is the first time that the broadcasting rights of cricket in Pakistan have been granted exclusively to a national broadcast in almost three decades.

PCB also stated that is aiming to invest Rs15 billion over the next three years on men’s and women’s domestic structures.

