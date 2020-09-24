Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Pakistan’s CAA can’t issue pilots’ licences anymore

Photo: File

The International Civil Aviation Organisation has informed Pakistan’s CAA that it is no longer allowed to issue licences to pilots, crew or engineers.

The ICAO was supposed to visit Pakistan for an inspection but that has been postponed as well.

It has summoned a reply from the CAA by December 31. If the CAA doesn’t reply by then, strict action could be taken.

The CAA issues licences to air traffic controllers, pilots, engineers, captains and cabin crew within Pakistan.

The authority has been directed to check previous licences. The ICAO wants to know the process through which it issues licences.

Recently, Pakistan had to deal with a fake pilot licence scandal. Following a revelation by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan that many licences in Pakistan were fake, the CAA began acting to suspend dubious licences.

There are 860 pilots in the country right now, he told the National Assembly on June 24. We launched an inquiry against those with fake licences and 54 cases emerged, said Sarwar, adding that show-cause notices were issued to 28 people. Nine pilots have confessed and the court is hearing cases against 18 others, he claimed.

In July, the CAA said they had confirmed the credentials of almost all Pakistani pilots working for foreign airlines. The same month, Malaysia reinstated 18 Pakistani pilots after their licenses were cleared by the CAA.

