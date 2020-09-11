Four suspected suicides reported in Thar in 24 hours

Four suspected suicide cases have been reported in different areas of Tharparkar in the past 24 hours.

The bodies of a pregnant 22-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found in a deep well in Maanbai Jo Tarr village near Chhachhro.

Her relatives and other villagers took the bodies out and shifted them to Taluka Hospital, Chhachhro. The woman’s parents were asked to take the bodies to Civil Hospital in Mithi for postmortem examinations.

Related: Five more babies die in Tharparkar, death toll 250 in five months

The woman took her own life and that of her child’s because she was facing mental health issues, her relatives told the police. No case has been registered yet.

A 15-year-old’s body was found in a deep well in Mithrio village near Nagarparkar. The body has been shifted to a hospital. The police said that the reason has yet to be ascertained but hinted that it could be a possible suicide.

A resident of Dando Dhandhal died by suicide as well. He was 16 years old. The authorities have said that young man ended his life over domestic matters.

Another body was found hanging from a tree in Turkno Dars village, within the limits of the Diplo police station. The 60-year-old’s body has been shifted to a hospital.

There have been an alarming rise in suicide cases in Tharparkar over the past few years. Eighty-seven people, including 53 women, have died by suicide this year, according to the data from the Mithi SSP office.

On December 5, 2019, a team of the Sindh Human Rights Commission visited the district and said the major causes of suicides were poverty and poor mental health.

Related: Thar: A journey from famine to fortune

Activist and advocate Kashif Bajeer, who is working on and researching suicide cases in Thar, said the police should treat all cases as murders and register FIRs. They need to launch a proper investigation to ascertain the actual cause, he added.

Tharparkar district, located in Sindh, is an area rich in minerals. It has witnessed an increased activity for the extraction of minerals in recent years. The activity is reported to have affected the livelihood of residents.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.