Pakistan marks Defence Day

Pakistan marked Defence Day on Sunday (September 6) with events at the Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi, Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore and GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

In Karachi, a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s Mausoleum. The 46 cadets who participated include three women.

Air Officer Commanding of the Asghar Khan Academy Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar was the guest of honour at the event and prayed and laid a floral wreath on the Quaid’s grave.

An event was also held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad where Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi was the guest of honour. Tribute was paid to the nation’s martyrs at the Martyrs Monument.

A special event was also held at the Lahore Rangers Headquarters.

In Rawalpindi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument at GHQ.

At an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President DrArif Alvi will confer military awards upon officers and soldiers.

In his message on Defence Day, President Alvi said we have successfully defeated terrorism and extremism and are now on the path towards economic prosperity.

He said Pakistan has made serious efforts towards securing peace in the region but unfortunately our enemy has hostile designs against us. We reaffirm our pledge that we will continue to support the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle till the realisation of their right to self-determination, he vowed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the nation and armed forces proved that rather than size, it’s courage and devotion that matters most.

He said with the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution, India has not only violated the UN Charter but also unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.

PM Khan said India is also showing an “aggressive posture” on the Line of Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world’s attention from its atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.