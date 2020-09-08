Winder Dam’s construction shouldn’t be delayed, Supreme Court tells authorities

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has told the authorities to ensure that the construction of Winder Dam in Balochistan’s Lasbela should be not halted or delayed at any cost.

Winder Dam is being helmed by the federal government, said Justice Mushir Alam on Tuesday. If the completion is halted, then the company working on it will be held responsible.

Justice Qazi Amin said that if the project is stopped then its cost would go up from Rs10 billion to Rs50 billion, adding that the process to auction off its tender should be transparent. “We will not forgive anyone if something wrong happens,” he remarked.

The Balochistan High Court had ordered that an open auction should be held for the project’s contract. The provincial government challenged the high court’s decision in the Supreme Court.

The court has given the construction company till Wednesday to find a lawyer to represent them in the case.