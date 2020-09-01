Pakistan receives Rs517m coronavirus aid as cases decline

Pakistan has received €2.5 Million (around Rs500 million) and Rs17 million in aid from the EU and American Business Council, respectively, for coronavirus relief.

These funds will be used to support the country’s COVID-19 response with a special focus on the social and economic impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable.

The European Union’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid department will for a year assist WHO Pakistan to strengthen the country’s healthcare system. Around 1.42 million people will be supported in Sindh’s Sukkur and Larkana districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad districts, and Balochistan’s Kech and Khuzdar districts.

The focus is on improving risk communication, mobilization, disease surveillance and laboratory diagnostics and infection prevention, and case management on the community level.

“Despite the decline of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the country, the threat of a second wave still remains,” said Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara. “It is critical to continue following SOPs and build capacity overall, especially in regions where it is most needed.”

On the other hand, a delegation of American Business Council met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque worth Rs 17 million for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund, reported the APP.

Earlier, the Council had donated Rs20 million to the fund.

Increasing hospital beds

The federal government has increased the capacity of hospitals across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

“By mid-June, the federal government had decided to add at least 2,000 oxygen beds in various hospitals,” said Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Twitter.

Here’s a province-wide breakdown: 804 new oxygen beds in Punjab, 547 in Sindh, 400 in Balochistan, 626 in Islamabad, 100 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 84 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting of the NCOC, the planning minister also added that for the first time since May there were fewer than 100 coronavirus patients on ventilators. There are no patients on ventilators in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

On Tuesday, 300 new coronavirus cases were reported, and four deaths. The country has seen a declining trend in the cases and deaths reported daily.

The breakdown of cases is: 129,469 in Sindh, 96,832 in Punjab, 36,118 in KP, 15,649 in Islamabad, 12,879 in Balochistan, 2,903 in GB and 2,299 in AJK.

The death toll of the country is 6,298 and 280,970 people have recovered from the disease.