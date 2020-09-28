Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR

Photo: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan army was martyred during a “night patrol” in Shakai area of South Waziristan on Sunday night, said the ISPR on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces were conducting night patrolling in South Waziristan after it received reports that terrorists were present in the area.

Captain Abdullah Zafar, who was leading the troops, embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire between the soldiers and terrorists, said the ISPR.

The 25-year-old captain belonged to Kohat. The security forces have cordoned off the area and a clearance operation is under way, said the ISPR.

Army waziristan
 
Abdullah Zafar, Pakistan Army, South Waziristan, Terrorists
 
