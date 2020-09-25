Pakistan Army sacked four men after APS attack: report

The Pakistan Army had taken disciplinary action against 15 officers and soldiers after the 2014 attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School, revealed an inquiry report Friday.

According to the inquiry report, at least four army men, including a major, were removed from the services by the military’s court of inquiry and five others were jailed for 28 days.

Colonel Kashif, a representative of the army, told the judicial commission that the officers and soldiers didn’t show negligence but the action against them was taken because they didn’t maintain army’s highest standard while responding to the attack on the school.

In October 2018, Supreme Court’s former chief justice Saqib Nisar had set up a one-man commission headed by Justice Khan. The commission was made after the parents of children demanded the authorities form a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the massacre.

The judicial commission submitted its report in the Supreme Court in July.

The commission recorded the statements of 101 witnesses and 31 police and other officials of law enforcement agencies for its 3,000 page report. It was prepared by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court.

Over 140 children and school staffers were gunned down in an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. The attack was claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Pakistan hanged four men in December, 2015 for their involvement in the attack on the army-run school. They were convicted by a military court and their death sentences were confirmed by the then army chief.

In 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed to former PM Nawaz Sharif the death a senior fugitive Taliban commander responsible for the 2014 massacre of students.

Umar Naray, the senior commander of the Pakistani Taliban and believed to be the mastermind of the attack on the Army Public School, had also been killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on July 9, 2016.