PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb

A Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashed near Pindigheb Town of Attock District Tuesday morning, the air force spokesperson confirmed.

The plane was on a routine training mission when the crash occurred. No loss of life or property has, however, been reported as the pilot managed to eject safely.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

On March 11, a PAF fighter jet crashed in Islamabad during rehearsals for the March 23 parade.

Videos of the incident show massive plumes of smoke and a projectile crashing to the ground near Shakarparian. The aircraft crashed near the Pakistan Museum of Natural History park, which is right next to the parade ground.

The PAF has identified the pilot as Wing Commander Nauman Akram. He did not survive the crash.