Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Overseas Pakistanis sent 24% less money back in August

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Overseas Pakistanis sent 24% less money back in August

Overseas Pakistanis sent $2.095 billion back to Pakistan in worker remittances in August, the State Bank reported on Monday.

This is the third consecutive month when the figure has been above two billion rupees but it is 24.3% less money than what they sent in July. Remittances received from Saudi Arabia were the highest at $593 million followed by the UAE ($410 million) and the UK ($302 million).

“The continued strength in remittances reflects the impact of various efforts by the SBP and the government to promote formal inflow channels and the gradual reopening of businesses in major countries of the Middle East, Europe, and the United States,” the State Bank said.

August’s remittances improved 24.7% compared to the same time last year when the figure was $1.68 billion. According to the State Bank, over the last three months remittances reached $7.3 billion, which is 37.2% higher than that of the same period last year.

According to the State Bank, the drop this month is mainly reflecting the usual seasonal decline in the post-Eid-ul-Azha period and the numbers are according to their projections.

FaceBook WhatsApp
remittances
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.