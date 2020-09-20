Sunday, September 20, 2020  | 1 Safar, 1442
Opposition leaders arrive in Islamabad for APC

Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Opposition leaders arrive in Islamabad for APC

Photo: File

The joint opposition is holding their All Parties Conference in Islamabad today (Sunday). Leaders are arriving at the venue.

It is being hosted by the PPP. So far, just the Jamaat-e-Islami has refused to attend. Amir Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that his party will not join this fight between “princes and princesses”.

Senator Sherry Rehman of the PPP announced during a media talk on Sunday morning that part of the APC would be livestreamed. Obviously, we can’t livestream the entire thing because sensitive matters will be discussed, she said.

PPP Co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend via video link from Karachi while PML-N founder and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will attend via video link from London.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar have reached Islamabad from Murree. A 13-member PML-N delegation will attend the APC, led by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Ahead of the APC, the PML-N held an internal party meeting in Islamabad.

Rehman said a press conference will be held after the meeting to disclose the opposition’s way forward and release their immediate action plan. According to her, the difference between this APC and previous ones is that a plan of action will be devised today.

“But the government mustn’t worry [Government ko ghabrana nahi hai],” she said.

Other political leaders such as Aftab Sherpao, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Dr Abdul Malik have said they will attend.

So far, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived. The PML-N delegation is also at the venue.

