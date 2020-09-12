Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
News

One killed as monsoon rains lash Sindh

SAMAA
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Monsoon rains with thunderstorms lashed Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and Badin Saturday afternoon, adding to the miseries of the people as their houses remain submerged following the last spell.

Some people, who were hit by the floods, have already taken shelter at temporary accommodations set by the administration.

A person, identified as 45-year-old Kumar Jogi, was struck by lightning near Naukot Fort in Thar. It was even reported that lightning struck different areas in Thar and Badin.

Heavy monsoon rains in Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and other districts of Sindh have left behind a trail of unprecedented devastation.

Downpours continued to batter these areas in the last 10 days of August. Breaches caused by flooding in drains, including the Left Bank Outfall Drain, caused massive destruction.

Several hundred villages from Jhudo town in Mirpurkhas to Tharparkar’s Kaloi town and from Badin’s Pangrio towards the sandy dunes of Tharparkar are still submerged. Similar reports have been pouring in from the worst-affected Umerkot district.

Sindh
 
