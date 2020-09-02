Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed granted bail against Rs100m surety

The Supreme Court has granted Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group and a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, bail in the fake accounts case in return for a Rs100 million bank guarantee.

He will not, however, be allowed to travel abroad. He wanted to go to England for surgery.

The court heard his bail plea on Wednesday and ordered his release. He has to submit his passport to the registrar’s office and his name will remain on the Exit Control List, ruled Justice Qazi Amin.

Majeed was arrested on August 15, 2018 in the fake accounts case. He and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed are being investigated for money laundering.

He was first remanded into police custody and then judicial custody. The petition for his bail says that before his arrest, Majeed was abroad and “looking forward to his medical treatment involving the replacement of aortic values”.

He returned to the country on the Supreme Court’s orders and was then arrested by the FIA.

He was later shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi after he experienced “shortness of breath, giddiness and extreme discomfort in his chest”.

The bail petition said that Majeed is vulnerable to coronavirus as he is 77 years and suffers from cardiac problems. It asked for his detention to be termed “dangerous to his life”. The Islamabad High Court had granted him bail in the case earlier.

Justice Amin remarked that to be treated for his medical condition is Majeed’s right, however, he cannot be granted permission to travel abroad.

The NAB prosecutor said during the hearing that Majeed has been arrested in four separate cases. He has been in the hospital since the first day of his arrest, he said, adding that he hasn’t been presented at the NAB office ever since.

The court ordered Majeed to cooperate with investigators and warned that his bail could be cancelled if he doesn’t.