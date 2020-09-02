Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed granted bail against Rs100m surety

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed granted bail against Rs100m surety

The Supreme Court has granted Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group and a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, bail in the fake accounts case in return for a Rs100 million bank guarantee.

He will not, however, be allowed to travel abroad. He wanted to go to England for surgery.

The court heard his bail plea on Wednesday and ordered his release. He has to submit his passport to the registrar’s office and his name will remain on the Exit Control List, ruled Justice Qazi Amin.

Majeed was arrested on August 15, 2018 in the fake accounts case. He and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed are being investigated for money laundering.

He was first remanded into police custody and then judicial custody. The petition for his bail says that before his arrest, Majeed was abroad and “looking forward to his medical treatment involving the replacement of aortic values”.

He returned to the country on the Supreme Court’s orders and was then arrested by the FIA.

He was later shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi after he experienced “shortness of breath, giddiness and extreme discomfort in his chest”.

The bail petition said that Majeed is vulnerable to coronavirus as he is 77 years and suffers from cardiac problems. It asked for his detention to be termed “dangerous to his life”. The Islamabad High Court had granted him bail in the case earlier.

Justice Amin remarked that to be treated for his medical condition is Majeed’s right, however, he cannot be granted permission to travel abroad.

The NAB prosecutor said during the hearing that Majeed has been arrested in four separate cases. He has been in the hospital since the first day of his arrest, he said, adding that he hasn’t been presented at the NAB office ever since.

The court ordered Majeed to cooperate with investigators and warned that his bail could be cancelled if he doesn’t.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Anwar Majeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
anwar majeed, anver majid, anwar majid, omni group, fake accounts case, ppp, asif ali zardari, 10 crore bail anwar majeed,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.