Nehr-e-Khayyam case: Court reserves verdict on AG Majeed’s acquittal petition

An accountability court in Islamabad reserved on Monday its verdict on the acquittal petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed, the CEO of the Omni Group, in a case on illegal allotment of Nehr-e-Khayyam. It is a part of the fake accounts case.

The verdict will be announced on September 28.

On Monday, Arshad Tabraiz, who is representing Ghani, said that his client has never served on any public post. No cases can be registered him under the NAB Ordinance and therefore he should be acquitted, the lawyer added.

The NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, accused Ghani of receiving Rs1 billion for illegally allotting the Nehr-e-Khayyam land. Government plots were sold to Omni Group, he told the court.

Since 2010, the storm water drain has been eyed as prime real estate. It was 150 feet wide, but encroachments have reduced it to 60 feet. Sewerage from Gizri and adjacent localities enter it.

Plots were carved out of its banks illegally in collusion with then officers of the Karachi/Sindh Building Control Authority and Karachi Development Authority. It got so bad that by 2018, the Supreme Court ordered a building constructed on its left bank to be torn down.