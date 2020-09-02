NDMA starts ‘grand’ anti-encroachment operation in New Karachi

The NDMA is going to demolish encroachments built along Karachi’s storm water drains (nullahs) starting today (Wednesday). Its ‘grand operation’ will begin at Zero Point in New Karachi.

Rain wreaked havoc across the city, submerging several areas, killing 41 people during the last three-day spell.

Drains also overflowed, despite work being carried out to clean them. Several areas flooded, such as Naya Nazimabad, and residents had to be evacuated on boats.

In the first phase, shops and fences will be knocked down. Operations against encroachments will be carried out simultaneously in three locations.

The first will start at Café Piyala, the second from Café Piyala to Teen Hatti and the third at the New Karachi Nullah.

Houses made on the Gujjar Nullah are also being emptied. Announcements were made via local mosques and residents were told to vacate the buildings by 7am or else they will be responsible for their losses.

The army, Rangers and police will provide security during the operation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier ordered the NDMA to clear the drains of garbage. He plans to visit the city on Friday and is expected to announce a major development package for the city.

Recently, the premier said his government was going to solve Karachi’s three big problems. According to PM Khan, the problems are:

Cleaning the city’s stormwater drains (also called nullahs) once and for all and dealing with encroachments that impede water channels

Devising a permanent solution to the city’s solid waste disposal and sewerage problems

Resolving the critical issue of water supply

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is already in the city to inspect flooded areas and the damage caused by the rain.