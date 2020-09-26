Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Nawaz’s APC speech wasn’t contradictory to laws, constitution: Shehbaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Nawaz’s APC speech wasn’t contradictory to laws, constitution: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, defended on Saturday his brother Nawaz Sharif, saying that Nawaz’s  speech in the opposition’s All Parties Conference was not in contradiction with the country’s constitution and laws.

In a meeting with senior journalists in Lahore, Shehbaz said all the decisions taken in the APC will be implemented.

Nawaz has been under attack from the ruling party since the September 20th APC. The PML-N leader had severely criticised the country’s establishment for its interfence in political affairs.

“Pakistan is going through a lot of problems and the cause is just one: Pakistan has been kept away from democracy,” Sharif had told leaders of the opposition parties. “The country should be run by those elected by the people.”

He had said their fight was against those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power.

Unlike Nawaz, Shehbaz is considered a pro-establishment politician and is often criticised for silently opposing his brother’s narrative against the establishment.

Shehbaz, however, told senior journalists that he never gained anything for himself through his “politics of reconciliation”. The PML-N leader said that the opposition has given the government enough time and now it won’t let the government function.

