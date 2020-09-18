Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrants sent to UK High Commission: FO

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Friday that it has sent former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrants to the country’s high commission in the UK on Thursday.

The high commission will inform the foreign office over developments in this regard, the FO said in its statement. It added that the high court will be informed of the further developments in the UK.

The Islamabad High Court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz on September 15. The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

On September 1, the court had given time to Nawaz to surrender to the court while hearing the Sharif family’s appeals against their sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

NAB argued that Nawaz is currently in London on expired bail. The government allowed him to travel abroad on November 13, 2019 if he agreed to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds. The Lahore High Court, however, had removed the indemnity bonds condition and allowed him to travel for four weeks.