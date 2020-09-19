Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif joins Twitter ahead of opposition’s All Parties Conference

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif joins Twitter ahead of opposition’s All Parties Conference

File photo: AFP

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has joined Twitter a day before the opposition’s All Parties Conference in Islamabad, his daughter said Saturday.

“Happy & privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter,” Maryam Nawaz, his daughter said in a tweet. “His Twitter handle is @NawazSharifMNS.”

“Give respect to the vote” was the first tweet in Urdu from the account of the PML-N supremo.

The former premier will address the opposition’s APC via video link from London tomorrow, according to PML-N’s Senator Musadik Malik.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had contacted Mian Nawaz Sharif and requested him to join the APC,” Senator Musadik Malik had told SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi Friday night. “He will participate and address the APC.”

The APC is taking place at Bilawal House in Islamabad on Sunday. The meeting will review the two-year performance of the PTI government and devise a plan to give the ruling party a tough time.

The government, however, doesn’t want Sharif’s speech be telecast.

“If absconder criminal Nawaz Sharif addresses the APC and it is telecasted then PEMRA and other legal options will be used,” said Shahbaz Gill, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on political communication.

Knowing the fact that Sharif’s speech may not be aired on TV channels, Maryam Nawaz hinted the speech of her father will be live telecasted on a social media platform.

The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

Pakistan has sent former PM Nawaz’s arrest warrants to the country’s high commission in the UK after the Islamabad High Court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

On September 1, the court had given time to Nawaz to surrender to the court while hearing the Sharif family’s appeals against their sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

NAB argued that Nawaz is currently in London on expired bail. The government allowed him to travel abroad on November 13, 2019 if he agreed to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds. The Lahore High Court, however, had removed the indemnity bonds condition and allowed him to travel for four weeks.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Twitter, All Parties Conference, Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Man born in Peshawar seeks Pakistani citizenship
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Hyderabad lawyer killed by husband, claims family
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
Lahore motorway rape: Another suspect surrenders, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.