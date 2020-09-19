Nawaz Sharif joins Twitter ahead of opposition’s All Parties Conference

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has joined Twitter a day before the opposition’s All Parties Conference in Islamabad, his daughter said Saturday.

“Happy & privileged to announce that in order to stay connected to the people of Pakistan, MNS has decided to join Twitter,” Maryam Nawaz, his daughter said in a tweet. “His Twitter handle is @NawazSharifMNS.”

“Give respect to the vote” was the first tweet in Urdu from the account of the PML-N supremo.

The former premier will address the opposition’s APC via video link from London tomorrow, according to PML-N’s Senator Musadik Malik.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had contacted Mian Nawaz Sharif and requested him to join the APC,” Senator Musadik Malik had told SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi Friday night. “He will participate and address the APC.”

The APC is taking place at Bilawal House in Islamabad on Sunday. The meeting will review the two-year performance of the PTI government and devise a plan to give the ruling party a tough time.

The government, however, doesn’t want Sharif’s speech be telecast.

“If absconder criminal Nawaz Sharif addresses the APC and it is telecasted then PEMRA and other legal options will be used,” said Shahbaz Gill, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on political communication.

Knowing the fact that Sharif’s speech may not be aired on TV channels, Maryam Nawaz hinted the speech of her father will be live telecasted on a social media platform.

The PML-N founder is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment. He was allowed to travel abroad after the Islamabad High Court approved his plea and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

Pakistan has sent former PM Nawaz’s arrest warrants to the country’s high commission in the UK after the Islamabad High Court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

On September 1, the court had given time to Nawaz to surrender to the court while hearing the Sharif family’s appeals against their sentences in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

NAB argued that Nawaz is currently in London on expired bail. The government allowed him to travel abroad on November 13, 2019 if he agreed to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds. The Lahore High Court, however, had removed the indemnity bonds condition and allowed him to travel for four weeks.