Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Nawaz Sharif must be sitting abroad laughing at us: court

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif must be sitting abroad laughing at the government and this entire country, said Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the Islamabad High Court.

He and Justice Aamer Farooq heard petitions against the sentence handed to Nawaz in the Avenfield and Al Azizia references on Wednesday.

“There is a reason why we are saying to complete the process. It’s so the suspect can’t come here and say I didn’t know,” explained Justice Kiyani. Nawaz Sharif knows he beat the entire system and left the country, he said.

This is an embarrassing situation, said Justice Kiyani. “The government should think twice next time.”

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor accused Nawaz of “intentionally hiding himself”. Is he hiding, asked Justice Farooq. “The suspect is addressing the whole country.”

The court asked the Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar on the progress on Nawaz’s arrest warrants that were delivered to his house in London.

There has been no progress, he replied, adding that Pakistan High Commission Attache Abdul Hunain went to the Avenfield apartment himself to deliver the warrant. We got a reply from the consulate this morning and they have sent the verified statement, he said, adding that it will be received soon.

The court decided to record the attache’s statement via video link on Wednesday at 1:30pm Pakistan time.

Then we can progress, said Justice Farooq.

Nawaz was also issued notices on NAB’s petition to annul the suspension of his sentence in the Avenfield case.His reply has been sought on Wednesday.

We issued non-bailable warrants for Nawaz’s arrest, observed Justice Farooq, adding that they now must determine whether he is deliberately evading court proceedings.

Whatever documents you have should be filed, said the judge, adding that they will be examined and an order will be issued.






 

 
 

 
