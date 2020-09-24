Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting military representatives

Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif barred on Thursday his party members from holding meetings with the representatives of the armed forces and its agencies.

In a tweet, Sharif said he is instructing his party leaders not to meet any representative of the armed forces in “individual”, “personal” and “party” capacity.

The former prime minister said that if any meeting is necessary under the consitution and for national defence, it will take place after approval from the party and it won’t be kept secret.

The statement from the PML-N leader comes a day after the spokesperson for the Pakistani military confirmed that PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair had met General Qamar Javed Bajwa twice in August September.

The army chief, according to the ISPR DG, told Zubair that the legal matters will be decided in the courts and the political matters should be discussed in the parliament.

Zubair has also confrimed that the meetings took place but he denied seeking any relief from the military. The PML-N leader told news channels that he met General Bajwa in his personal capacity because they are “old friends”.

Zubair also confirmed that ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present in the second meeting and the cases against Maryam Nawaz and Sharif came under discussion during the sittings.

