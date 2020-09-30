Southern Punjab set 201-run target for Central Punjab

Southern Punjab have set a 201-run target for Central Punjab to win the second fixture of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament in Multan on Sunday.

Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood scored half-centuries as the side scored 200-8 in their 20 overs.

Sohaibullah returned with figures of 3-26 in four overs.

Southern Punjab had won the toss and elected to bat in the derby fixture.

It will be the second meeting between the two Punjab sides. The previous fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Central Punjab will be missing out on the services of all-rounder Fahim Ashraf who has been ruled out of the competition.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Northern got their campaign off to a winning start as they beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by a comfortable 79-run margin at the same venue.

Central Punjab XI: Saad Nasim (captain), Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abddullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilal Asif, Naseem Shah and Sohaibullah.

Southern Punjab XI: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Saif Badar, Aamir Yamin, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ilyas.