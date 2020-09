A meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on National Security, which was called earlier on Friday, has been delayed after the opposition threatened to boycott it.

The opposition parties, comprising PPP and PML-N leaders, said that they will boycott the session over the way National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has been treating them.

Marriyum Aurangzeb and other PML-N leaders confirmed they would not attend the session. The session was scheduled at 4pm.

The new date has yet to be announced.