HOME > News

NAB summons Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sept 30

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB summons Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sept 30

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an illegal appointment case on September 30 at its Rawalpindi Headquarters.

The PML-N leader is expected to record his statement in an inquiry over the appointment of Khalid Sajid Khokhar as managing director of the Mineral Development Corporation. NAB has accused Khokhar of owning more assets than known sources of income.

NAB has also been investigating Abbasi in the LNG terminal and PSO MD appointment cases.

LNG terminal case

Abbasi, who served as the PM after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from August 1, 2017 to May 31, 2018, has also been named in the LNG terminal case.

Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, among others have been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way.

During this period, Abbasi and his son’s bank accounts also received unexplained deposits of Rs1.4 billion and Rs1.2 billion respectively from 2013 to 2017.

PSO appointment case

Abbasi has been accused of illegally appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as the managing director of PSO and Yaqoob Sattar as the deputy managing director (finance) while he was serving as the minister of petroleum and natural resources from June 7, 2013 to July 28, 2017.

According to Haq’s LinkedIn page, he served on the post from 2015 to 2018. NAB has claimed that Haq received a salary of Rs4.95 million every month, while Sattar made Rs2.7 million per month. Their appointments caused a loss of Rs1.38 billion to the national exchequer.

NAB said that Haq had no experience in the field of oil marketing and was appointed on the basis of favouritism. The bureau claims that the appointment violated all the laws and rules set by the Supreme Court for managing directors and chief executive officers of public sector enterprises.

The PML-N leader, however, pleaded not guilty in the case.

