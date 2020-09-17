Former Excise DG arrested in Lahore liquor licence case

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Thursday former director-general of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department in the liquor licence case.

Akram Ashraf Gondal has been accused of illegally awarding a liquor licence to a hotel.

NAB had sent a questionnaire to Gondal while investigating his role in the case. He appeared before NAB Lahore for the third time on Thursday during which he was arrested.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is being investigated in the case too. He allegedly received a Rs50 million bribe to force the Excise and Taxation Department to violate the law.

Buzdar went to NAB Lahore office on August 12. He presented documents, written statements and answered questions of the NAB officials. For this case, NAB is investigating Buzdar for misusing his political influence to help his friends