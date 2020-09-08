NAB to file supplementary reference in Karachi park allotment case

The National Accountability Bureau is preparing to file a supplementary reference in the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim illegal allotment case, the bureau told an Islamabad accountability court on Tuesday.

We are working on it and the supplementary reference will be filed soon, said an investigating officer.

The court extended the judicial remand of two people named in the case, Liaquat Qaimkhani and Dr Dinshaw, till October 6.

On September 19, 2019 NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in order to recover records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They instead found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser, and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

