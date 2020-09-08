Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB to file supplementary reference in Karachi park allotment case

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB to file supplementary reference in Karachi park allotment case

Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau is preparing to file a supplementary reference in the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim illegal allotment case, the bureau told an Islamabad accountability court on Tuesday.

We are working on it and the supplementary reference will be filed soon, said an investigating officer.

Related: Liaquat Qaimkhani sent to jail on judicial remand

The court extended the judicial remand of two people named in the case, Liaquat Qaimkhani and Dr Dinshaw, till October 6.

On September 19, 2019 NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in order to recover records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They instead found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser, and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

To read more about who Liaquat Qaimkhani is, click here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
liaquat qaimkhani, liaquat qaimkhani house, liaquat qaimkhani karachi, liaquat qaimkhani wikipedia, liaquat qaimkhani washroom, liaquat qaimkhani biography, liaquat qaimkhani gome, liaquat qaimkhani house video, liaquat qaimkhani background, bagh ibne qasim clifton, nab case
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.